Covid-19 infections break new barrier with 2,646

The number of new infections in Greece smashed a new record again, with 2,646 new cases announced on Wednesday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that the total number of infections now stands at 46,892.

Of these new cases, 42 were reported at the country’s entry points.

The data showed 18 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 673 (median age was 79).

The total number of intubated patients was 179 (median age was 67), while 305 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 1,853,295 PCR tests and 80,515 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.