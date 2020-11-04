Digital Realty acquires local data company Lamda Hellix

Interxion, a Digital Realty company and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data center solutions, has announced its acquisition of Lamda Hellix, Southeastern Europe’s leading colocation and interconnection provider.



The acquisition provides Digital Realty with access to one of the region’s fastest-growing markets and a gateway to an increasingly important connectivity hub.



Lamda Hellix is the largest carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection provider in Greece, offering best-in-class cloud, colocation and connectivity solutions.



Its state-of-the-art data center campus in Athens is the largest in Southeastern Europe and the most interconnected in Greece.



It currently houses two data centers hosting approximately two-thirds of Greek data center communities.



The facilities are serviced by all fiber and connectivity providers operating in the country and serve a wide variety of blue chip customers including telecom providers, government agencies, financial services institutions, cloud service providers and two leading internet exchanges.



Lamda Hellix is headquartered in Athens, which Interxion said in a statement constitutes an emerging interconnection hub at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.