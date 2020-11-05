Getting tough on animal abuse

[Intime News]

Animal cruelty offenses will carry prison sentences of up to 10 years, according to an amendment that is included in a Justice Ministry bill which will be be tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

The new legislation foresees such sentences for anyone who kills or tortures animals, as well as far stricter monetary fines.

Under the current law, such offenses carry a prison sentence of at least one year and fines ranging between 5,000 and 15,000 euros.

Fines are also being increased for other forms of animal abuse, such as abandoning pets, cruel treatment and a range of acts that compromise the well-being of animals.



The legislation is being introduced in response to a spate of animal cruelty cases.