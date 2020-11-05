Nobody wanted the country to reach this point again. But, one after another, European countries are succumbing to the severity of the second wave of the pandemic.

The quarantine has serious side effects on the economy and beyond, but public health is paramount.

Our experience from last spring shows that this is the only way to reduce losses and save lives.

It is better for the country to close down now, than when the health system is already on its knees.

The second lockdown will require twice as much vigor. Double the patience. But it will also be the last.