ATHEX: Fourth day of gains at Athinon Avenue

The upswing of most European markets as the results of the US election began to go the way they had wanted carried the Greek bourse along too as it enjoyed a fourth consecutive day of gains despite the very low level of transactions. The fact the local banks once again led Wednesday’s advance points to foreign traders viewing the Greek market in a positive light.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 588.24 points, adding 0.64% to Tuesday’s 584.48 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.77% to close at 1,386.03 points.

The banks index advanced 1.68%, as Piraeus jumped 4.94%, National increased 2.71% and Eurobank collected 2.28%, while Alpha decreased 0.98%.

Aegean Air jumped 4.10%, Mytilineos earned 2.71% and OPAP rose 2.60%, as Terna Energy fell 3.19%.

In total 57 stocks posted gains, 41 conceded losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last nine sessions, amounting to just 31.9 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €42 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.55% to close at 43.64 points.