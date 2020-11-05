Digital services of KEP centers are expanding

Members of the public can now have direct online communication with Citizens Service Centers (KEP) through the expansion of services provided by the state’s gov.gr website.

In a statement this week, the Digital Governance Ministry said the expansion will allow KEP and other state bodies to provide citizens with faster, more efficient and secure services.

As of last Monday, the service now covers birth, marriage and death certificates, as well as cohabitation agreements issued or modified before May 8, 2013.

To acquire these documents, citizens must access gov.gr with their Taxisnet codes and submit an online application.

Then, within a few days, they will receive the document in their personal inbox.

Digital communication between citizens and the KEP service has been made possible by GRNET – National Infrastructures for Research and Technology.