In view of the expansion of remote working, the Labor Ministry is preparing a new legal framework as Greece prepares for a new lockdown.



Employers will have to stick to the working hours of their employees and respect their private life, while the use of webcams to monitor teleworkers will be strictly prohibited.



Companies will also have to supply their workers with the necessary equipment and cover the monthly cost of its use, maintenance and restoration, otherwise any agreement on working from home will not apply.



Based on the framework under preparation, teleworking must be agreed between the employer and the employee.