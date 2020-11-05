A Tajik national who is being sought by Interpol as suspected member of ISIS will face a prosecutor in Nafplio, in the Peloponnese, on Thursday after his arrest by police.

He is expected to be deported.

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested during a random stop-and-search encounter with officers near the town of Tripoli, during which authorities discovered that Interpol had issued a Red Notice, a high-priority international warrant, for his arrest.