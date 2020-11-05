Michael Dukakis to talk about 2020 US elections in online discussion

The Dukakis Center at the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) and the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), are holding an online public discussion with Michael Dukakis on the 2020 US Presidential Election.



The former Greek-American candidate for the US Presidency will comment on the 2020 general elections and the ramifications for US-Greek Relations.

The event will be moderated by George Pagoulatos, General Director of ELIAMEP, and David Wisner, Executive Director of the Dukakis Center.



It will be held in English on Thursday 5 November 2020 at 16:00-17:00 (EET) and live streaming will be available on the ELIAMEP website and on the ELIAMEP official accounts on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.