SYRIZA says government's ‘criminal negligence’ led to second lockdown

Greece’s main opposition accused the ruling conservatives of “criminal negligence” which led to the second nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier on Thursday.

“A few months ago he boasted that he had defeated the coronavirus, a few days ago that it was unthinkable to have a second lockdown, a few hours ago that the measures he announced on Saturday would take us to December. He was proven wrong in everything,” SYRIZA said in a press release.

The party accused the government of failing to boost ICU capacity and increase hirings of medical personnel ahead of the second wave of the pandemic.

“When all the scientists in the world were talking about a second and harder wave, Mr. Mitsotakis' complacency is not just a mistake. It is criminal negligence,” it added.