SMS authorization for movement during lockdown back

[InTime]

All individuals residing in Greece will need permission to leave their homes during the three-week lockdown announced by the government on Thursday, effective as of 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The authorization system is identical to that introduced during the spring lockdown, with a combination of quick SMS messages for day-to-day requirements and written approval forms for individuals whose work or other obligations require them to travel regularly.

Under the SMS system, cellphone users must send the toll-free 13033 hotline the number corresponding to one of six approved reasons to leave home, followed by their name and address. The six reasons are: 1. Visiting a pharmacy or a doctor, the latter by appointment only; 2. Doing a shopping run to a supermarket or grocery store, when delivery is not an option; 3. Visiting a bank when an online transaction is not possible; 4. Providing assistance to someone in need or chaperoning children to/from school; 5. Attending a funeral or exercising parental visitation rights; 6. Physical exercise or walking a pet – up to two people can engage in these activities on the condition that they maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from one another.

Written authorizations for people who need to travel for work or some other reason are available on the web page forma.gov.gr, though the information is only available in Greek.

There are two types of documents: Document A, which is filled out once by the person going to work, with name, home address, work address, and shift schedule. This will be provided by employers. Document B is for trips not related to work and must be filled out every time a citizen wishes to leave his or her house, instead of an SMS. It must contain name, home address, destination and reason for circulation.

Anyone leaving the house will have to carry a valid identification card or document with them in case they are stopped by police.