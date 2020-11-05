Publishers ask PM to let book stores stay open

In a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a group of Greek publishers has called on the government to keep bookstores open during the universal lockdown that starts on Saturday, as is the case in Italy and Belgium.



The letter states that books were the mainstay of Greeks during the first lockdown earlier in the year, from March to May.



The publishers said the vast majority of bookstores are small shops, where safety rules can easily be followed, while orders can be placed by phone and interested parties can receive their book or books at the door of the bookstore, as is the case with pharmacies.