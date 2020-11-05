Intercity train to take Greeks home for lockdown
The rail service operator Trainose is restoring its intercity train service Athens-Thessaloniki-Athens just for Friday, following the announcement of the universal lockdown which will take effect on Saturday morning.
The service is aimed at facilitating citizens who want to return to their place of residence.
Trainose said the use of a face mask during the trip is mandatory, with no exceptions.