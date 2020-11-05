Greek-American presence in Congress strengthened

The Greek element in the US Congress has been further strengthened after Tuesday’s American election as a total of six Greek Americans will be present in the next House of Representatives.

More specifically, the five Congresspeople of Greek origin who were already in the House of Representatives were re-elected, while another member of the Greek-American community, Republican Nicole Malliotakis, was elected for the first time in the state of New York. The Greek team is composed of four Democrats and two Republicans, including Malliotakis.



The Democrats are John Sarbanes in Maryland, Charlie Crist (of Greek-Cypriot extraction) in Florida, Dina Titus in Nevada and Chris Pappas with 52% in New Hampshire.



Gus Bilirakis who was re-elected in Florida, is the other Republican.