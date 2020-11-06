Anarchists say no to measures

Anarchists are trying to create a movement against the restrictions that the government has put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Citizens’ Protection Ministry had considered banning a protest rally planned for the capital’s Victoria Square Friday.



But eventually it decided against a crackdown to avoid prompting more anarchists to answer the call of the group “Open Assembly for Squats.”



The group has distributed leaflets across central Athens accusing the government of repressing citizens’ freedom.



Police are monitoring the anarchists to ensure their movement does not gather pace following recent clashes in Italy during protests over restrictions there.