One does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to put political confrontation on hold. However, arguing against government policy is one thing, whereas the deliberate disregard for data on the pandemic is quite another.

In Greece, the leftist opposition appears intent on taking advantage of Covid-19 for the sake of political gain.

SYRIZA does not seem to have learned its lesson from the last time it chose to side with the forces of irrational populism. Its leadership appears to have forgotten how much that decision cost the party and, more importantly, the country.