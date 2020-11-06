November 17 anniversary march will likely not be held, says government spokesman

[ANA-MPA]

The annual march to mark the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic will probably not be held this year due to the pandemic, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Friday.

“If we have a ban, there is no sense in having any marches,” Petsas told private radio station Skai. He added that the issue is a better of discussion with the other parties, but he believed that in the end the march will be cancelled.

Petsas said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ press briefing on Thursday on the new lockdown that will come into effect on Saturday morning offered a message of unity and a call for politicians, scientists and citizens to cooperate to address the pandemic.

He also said track and field stadiums will remain open for people who want to exercise.

The annual celebration and march in central Athens commemorates the 1973 student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic against the military dictatorship that ruled Greece at the time.