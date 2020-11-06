Parliamentary debate on pandemic postponed for Nov. 12

A debate in Parliament about developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic in Greece was pushed back to November 12, to accommodate all party leaders.

The discussion, originally scheduled for November 10, would involve a briefing of the House by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and a speech by main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras.

KINAL leader Fofi Gennimata informed Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas that she had a prior engagement on that date and the debate was rescheduled.