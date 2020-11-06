Last-minute shopping, city exodus causes traffic jams in Athens

[Intime News]

Bottlenecks formed in main streets of the Greek capital on Friday as people rushed to complete last-minute errands ahead of the three-week lockdown beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Tailbacks affected Mesogeion Avenue and both directions of the Vasilisis Sofias, Vassilisis Amalias and Vasileos Konstantinou Avenues in central Athens, as well as the streets around the port of Piraeus.

Long queues were formed outside banks, supermarkets and other food shops in spite of the fact that these businesses will remain open in the coming weeks.

Stores selling electronic equipment and retailers were unusually busy on Friday morning and through the afternoon.

Traffic was also increased on national highways as many Athenians chose to leave the city ahead of the lockdown. More than 4,000 cars had passed from the toll posts of Afidnes and Elefsina from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, adding to the 47,731 cars on Thursday.