Thessaloniki doctor arrested for soliciting bribe
Online
A public hospital doctor in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of 5,000 euros from a patient to perform an operation.
A public hospital doctor in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of 5,000 euros from a patient to perform an operation.
According to reports, police nabbed the doctor after the transaction with the patient, who used marked bills.
He appeared before a prosecutor later in the day.