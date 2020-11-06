New Covid-19 cases at 2,448, with death toll rising by 14

[InTime News]

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 2,448 confirmed coronavirus infections and 14 deaths on Friday, bringing total cases since the start of the health crisis to 52,254 and fatalities to 715.

The numbers are a bit better than Thursday’s record figures of 2,917 positive tests and 29 deaths, but are still alarming, especially in light of the limitations of the public health system.

Indicative of the pressure on hospitals from the steep rise in infections over the past few weeks, EODY reported that 196 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators in intensive care, a new high and an increase from Thursday’s figure of 187. Their average age is 66 years old, the organization said in its daily bulletin.

In terms of the geography of the virus’ transmission, the northern port city of Thessaloniki continued to lead the chart, reporting 683 new cases on Thursday. It was followed by Attica with 492 cases.

Other areas that continue to struggle with rising infection numbers include Larissa with 120 cases, Drama with 100, Pella with 88 and Serres with 78.