Cyprus tightens measures against Covid-19

Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced 224 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, just shy of the record number of infections on Thursday when 233 people had tested positive.



The results were announced as new stricter restrictions have been rolled out in a bid to stem a second wave of the disease.



To date, the country has had a total of 5,557 cases.



The new restrictive measures, which came into force as of Thursday night, include closing restaurants and cafes at 10.30 p.m., a public curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., reducing private gatherings to 10 persons, and curbing the number of restaurant customers.



Wedding receptions are also banned and the use of face masks is mandatory, even when walking in an empty street. [Xinhua]