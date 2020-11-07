New lockdown shifts for civil service employees

[InTime News]

Three different sets of working hours are to be introduced in the public sector during the lockdown, according to the Interior Ministry.

Teleworking will be enforced to the greatest extent possible and in such a way as to ensure the continuation of the operation of public services.

More specifically, as of Monday, there will be three different shifts for employees, namely 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the same time, the possibility of special purpose leave is being reintroduced for vulnerable groups, but also for those who have children in high school.

According to the Interior Ministry, office work will be conducted with the observance of at least 1.5 meters between employees and the continuous use of masks in all areas.

Services for members of the public will be available by appointment only.