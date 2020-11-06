ND, SYRIZA cross swords over health system

New Democracy spokesman Stelios Petsas dismissed the main opposition as “desperate” on Friday, after SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras accused the government of failing to bolster the National Health System with more intensive care beds and hirings to mitigate the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus.

“Society expects responsible behavior from all the party leaders,” he said, calling on the leftist opposition to be “serious about the problems causing concern.”

The conservative party also accused Tsipras of sowing division at what is a critical time for the country by criticizing the government’s handling of the health crisis.