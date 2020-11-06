ATHEX: Rising streak ends with small losses

After five days of growth, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue on Friday gave up the losses it had secured on Thursday on very thin turnover, with investors waiting to see how the new lockdown will affect the spread of the virus in Greece and how Moody’s would assess the Greek economy later on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 588.10 points, shedding 0.35% from Thursday’s 590.16 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 3.27%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.45% to close at 1,381.22 points, but the mid-cap index expanded 0.25%, which meant more stocks posted gains than losses.

The banks index conceded 1.41%, with National falling 4.17% and Alpha giving up 2.71%, while Eurobank rose 1.01% and Piraeus grabbed 0.40%.

Sarantis shrank 2.89% and OPAP decreased 2.28%, as ADMIE grew 2.33% and Viohalco rose 2.31%.

In total 46 stocks moved up, 38 headed lower and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 35.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s €41.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.74% to close at 43.32 points.