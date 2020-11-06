The payment of the special-purpose compensation for workers on furlough due to the new lockdown will start from late November, according to Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias.



The payable sum amounts to 800 euros per 30 days, so, for example, workers who have their contract suspended from Saturday until November 30 will receive €640 each.



Hardalias said on Friday the platform for the declaration of workers on furlough at shuttered companies will open on November 15 and close nine days later. Payments will be made between November 27 and December 7.



Payments for furloughed workers at other firms hurt will begin on December 7.