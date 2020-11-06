Over 800,000 people insured at the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) – i.e. freelance and self-employed professionals, as well as farmers – have only three weeks to pay the first of five tranches of dues on top of their current social security contributions. Those dues stem from the processing of 2019 contributions.

The processing has just been completed at a considerable delay, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic, and according to the processing entity (HDIKA SA), 1,503,043 insured parties were checked and 800,349 of them were asked to pay lower contributions last year than what actually corresponded to their income as declared on their tax statements.

Therefore more than half of the workers insured at EFKA paid 1.085 billion euros less in contributions last year than they should have been asked to, which is now forcing them to make up for EFKA’s lost revenues in a period when the health crisis has also turned into a financial one.

The 800,349 workers will be asked to pay an average amount of €1,3551.61 each in five monthly installments, with the deadline for the first being November 30.