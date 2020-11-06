Results of rapid tests in Grevena and Pieria cause concern

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) dispatched mobile units to different parts of the country on Friday to conduct hundreds of rapid tests for the novel coronavirus on residents.

According to EODY, the units carried out a total of 1,658 tests in five cities and just 94 came back positive.

However, what is causing alarm is the fact that of the 89 antigen tests conducted at Deskai Square in the northern Greek city of Grevena, 30%, or 28, came back positive – well above the average in other areas.

In Pieria, too, of just 34 people who stopped at Lofos Square to be tested, five men and three women were found to be infected with the virus, a rate of around 20%.

Despite the prevalence of the virus in western Attica, meanwhile, 660 tests carried out at Iroon Square in Elefsina turned up just seven positives and Patra’s Dimokratias Square none of 134 people who were tested were found to be infected.

In Kilkis, meanwhile, 741 antigen tests yielded 51 positives, of which 29 were men and 22 women.