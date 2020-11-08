There may be many differences of opinion concerning how and why the country reached the current situation with regards to the coronavirus crisis. Regardless of what someone believes though, the three-week lockdown that went into effect over the weekend is a wager that must be won.

Public health must be safeguarded without suspending the nation’s economic and social life for a longer period of time.

We all need to deal with the health crisis in a fast and organized manner, like we did in the spring. People’s sense of civic responsibility will be tested once again. Our ability to avoid unnecessary divisions will also be put to the test.

If the measures fail, there will be no winners, only losers.