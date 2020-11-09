Prompted by the recent attacks in Paris and Nice, Greece and France have agreed to boost intelligence sharing on known or suspected terrorists, Kathimerini understands.

According to sources, the two sides will build a task force to monitor suspected extremists from Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco that live in or have traveled through Greece. An unnamed senior official said authorities are currently monitoring 25 suspected jihadists.

Although there is no indication of a planned terrorist attack in Greece, authorities have beefed up security at French institutions and companies and other sensitive sites.

Meanwhile, security officials have stepped up efforts to gather information on potential extremist elements among migrant groups, also by intensifying contacts with representatives of foreign communities in the capital and the leaders of some 100 unlicensed mosques.