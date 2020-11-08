English for Hospitality classes being offered by Deree

[InTime News]

The Deree School of Graduate and Professional Education, of the American College of Greece, is offering an online cycle of classes on “English for Hospitality.”

Classes take place every Thursday, starting on November 12 and concluding on February 4, 2021. The 10-week professional education course is led by Lia Kalianos and will be entirely in English.

It is a targeted course for professionals working in the sector as well as hospitality students in further and higher education.

The course will help participants consolidate their English language skills and equip them with the specialized terminology and skills they need to communicate effectively within the industry, where English is essential.

The core language skills are developed through a wide range of communicative tasks which give participants the opportunity to build confidence and improve fluency.

To register, visit: acg.edu.

