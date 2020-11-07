December comeback ‘down to us,’ says PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that he expects everyone to abide by the strict measures introduced to contain the spread of the coronavirus so that the economy and society can gradually start reopening in December.

“It’s in our hands, in the hands of all of us to be able to achieve this,” he told a teleconference of ruling New Democracy’s secretariat.

“I know that the next three weeks will be tough but I have no doubt that the measures we have taken will be adhered to by our fellow citizens and we will reduce the escalation of the second wave of the pandemic,” he said.

“Then, in a smart way, we can gradually begin to reopen economic and social activity in December, but having all received the message that this virus is constantly lurking, is a constant danger, we cannot afford to deal with it carelessly,” he said.

The prime minister added that this Christmas will be different from previous ones but expressed hope that it will not be weighed down by very strict rules.