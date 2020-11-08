Transport rules during lockdown

Authorities have set a maximum 65 percent capacity on public transport over the three-week lockdown in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while taxis are only allowed to carry one passenger.

Exceeding the single passenger limit is allowed only if the vehicle is carrying underage children, whose stay at home is impossible under adult supervision, or a person who needs help from a caretaker.

Meanwhile, private motorists are not required to wear a face mask when traveling with a member of their household.

Violations carry a 150 euro fine.

Driving lessons and tests have been suspended during the lockdown, which went into effect Saturday.