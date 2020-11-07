NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Disinfectant crews hit town

TAGS: Coronavirus, Athens

The Athens municipal authority has launched a daily mass disinfection program in public spaces in the city center and its neighborhoods.

The cleaning and disinfection operation targets busy public ares like squares, sidewalks, metro and ISAP train stations, police stations and churches, as well as areas around hospitals, pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries, etc.

According to an announcement by the municipality, about 200 employees with the assistance of 80 vehicles are “working feverishly, day and night, actively participating in the effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic and protect public health as much as possible.” 

