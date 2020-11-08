NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Student participation in remote classes encouraged

TAGS: Education, Coronavirus

With middle and high schools in lockdown, it is mandatory for students to participate in remote classes, according to a series of circulars issued by the Education Ministry.

More specifically, teachers are obliged to register absences on a daily basis so that school principals can inform the MySchool platform and the Education Ministry.

The circulars also stress that teachers and students should connect to the network before the start of classes to test that their microphones and cameras are working properly.

