Student participation in remote classes encouraged
Online
With middle and high schools in lockdown, it is mandatory for students to participate in remote classes, according to a series of circulars issued by the Education Ministry.
With middle and high schools in lockdown, it is mandatory for students to participate in remote classes, according to a series of circulars issued by the Education Ministry.
More specifically, teachers are obliged to register absences on a daily basis so that school principals can inform the MySchool platform and the Education Ministry.
The circulars also stress that teachers and students should connect to the network before the start of classes to test that their microphones and cameras are working properly.