Peloponnese crime sweep leads to 50 arrests

Police in the Peloponnese remanded 83 people in custody and arrested 50 suspects in a general crackdown on crime in the region, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in an announcement on Saturday.



Officers questioned a total of 903 people and stopped 660 drivers during the two-day operation that took place on Thursday and Friday in Arcadia, Argolida, Corinthia, Laconia and Messinia.



The largest number of arrests concerned foreign nationals who were in the country without proper travel documents, though officers also arrested nine people on drug-related charges.



The 660 traffic checks, meanwhile, turned up a total of 240 violations.