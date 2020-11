The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation are organizing the final session of the “Young Citizens and the Constitution” program on Monday.

Running 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the event addresses citizens aged from 20 to 30 years old and attendance is free of charge.

It is available on Facebook and YouTube and on the CECL SyntagmaWatch platform (www.syntagmawatch.gr).