US Embassy services limited during lockdown

The US Embassy in Athens has announced that in keeping with current measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Greece, routine visa services and US citizen services are limited.



This includes passport applications, consular reports of births abroad and notary services.



It said that it will continue to provide emergency services to US citizens.



All consular services have been suspended at the Consulate General in Thessaloniki.



