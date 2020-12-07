Euro-American relations discussed in ELIAMEP session

The second session of the program by the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) on the US elections is taking place online on Monday, from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

The subject is “EU-US Relations After the US Elections: A Restart?” and speakers include Michael Carpenter, managing director at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy & Global Engagement, and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

To find out more, visit www.eliamep.gr.