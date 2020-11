Greek health authorities say a record 34 deaths from the coronavirus occurred over the past day, along with 2,556 new cases.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 749, out of 54,809 confirmed cases.

There are 207 patients on ventilators.

Since early Saturday, Greece has gone on a second country-wide lockdown, first since May, after a recent spike in cases.

[AP/Kathimerini]