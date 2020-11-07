AHEPA congratulates President-elect Biden

Greek-American organization AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) has issued a statement congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Supreme President George G. Horiates said on behalf of AHEPA:

“We congratulate President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election. We look forward to working with the Biden administration on the public policy priorities that are critical to the American Hellenic community and AHEPA’s mission.

“Furthermore, we congratulate the champions of the American Hellenic community who won re-election to Congress, including Hellenic Caucus Co-Chairs U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Carolyn Maloney; U.S. Representatives John Sarbanes, Dina Titus, Charlie Crist, and Chris Pappas, and the members of the Hellenic Caucus. We also congratulate Nicole Malliotakis on her election to the U.S. House of Representatives. We look forward to their continued strong support in the 117th Congress and are grateful for it.

“Finally, we commend all Greek Americans, Philhellenes, and Ahepans who sought public office at the federal, state, and local levels—whether they were successful in their bid or not—because we applaud their dedication and commitment to public service.”