Record 35 deaths from coronavirus announced

Greek health authorities announced 1,914 new cases of the coronavirus, including a record 35 deaths, Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is 56,698, with 734 deaths.

Researchers at the chemistry department of the University of Athens said Saturday that an analysis of waste at the Athens region's main waste treatment plant has led them to estimate that 1.5 to 2 percent of the capital region's population of 4.2 million are active coronavirus carriers, which would mean 63,000 to 84,000 individuals.

Authorities said Sunday that of the country's 1,063 intensive care units, 734 are occupied, 259 with coronavirus patients. The rapid filling of such places was one of the reasons the country was placed on lockdown Saturday.

