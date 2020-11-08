Champion Olympiakos has returned to the top of the table, as just four Super League games evaded the onset of the pandemic this weekend, while the other three we postponed due to a number of cases detected in several clubs.

The weekend’s big game between Aris and AEK, and the encounters of Larissa with Lamia and Asteras Tripolis with Volos were put off, as the coronavirus is increasingly affecting the local soccer league even though this has escaped the general lockdown by exception.

In the games that did take place, none of the home teams got to win, and only one got to score. Olympiakos won 2-0 at OFI – goals coming in the second half from Ahmed Hassan and Giorgos Masouras – to match Aris’ record with 16 points from six games.

PAOK is one point behind them, but with seven games played, after beating host Apollon Smyrnis 3-1. Karol Swiderski, Stefan Schwab and Douglas Augusto scored for the Thessaloniki team. Sotiris Tsiloulis had equalized for Apollon.

Panathinaikos remained on nine points from eight games, losing 1-0 at home to to Atromitos on Saturday through an 88th minute goal by former Greece international Lazaros Christodoulopoulos.

Also on Saturday PAS Giannina and Panetolikos played out a goalless draw.