Police break up illegal party in Athens hotel

Police in Athens broke up a party that was being held in blatant violation of the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the early hours of Monday.

About 30 people were at the party that was held in a small hotel on Syngrou Avenue in Neos Kosmos.

Police intervened to bring the illegal festivities to an end at around 2.30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers issued 30 fines for violation of coronavirus restrictions.

The party organizer, a 24-year-old woman, was charged under article 285 of the penal code regarding the violation of measures for prevention of diseases and for disturbing the peace.



Greek health authorities announced 1,914 new cases of the coronavirus, including a record 35 deaths, Sunday. Authorities said Sunday that of the country's 1,063 intensive care units, 734 are occupied, 259 with coronavirus patients.



The rapid filling of such places was one of the reasons the country was placed on lockdown Saturday.