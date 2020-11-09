Democrats Abroad Greece to celebrate Biden victory

Democrats Abroad Greece will celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential race with a virtual event due to coronavirus restrictions.

An Electoral College celebration will be held on December 15, at 8 p.m. via Zoom.

Meanwhile, an inauguration celebration will be held on January 20, at 6.30 p.m., again via Zoom.

Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania Saturday.

In his first speech as president-elect Saturday, Biden said it was “time to heal” the US and vowed “not to divide but to unify” the country.