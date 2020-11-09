NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias tweets on Berlin Wall anniversary with reference to Nicosia

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias posted a message commemorating the 31st anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, with a reference to Cypriot capital Nicosia which remains divided in the wake of Turkey’s invasion of the Mediterranean island in 1974.

“The Berlin Wall divided Germany as well as humanity into two. On 9/11/89 it was proved that the struggles for freedom are not in vain,” Dendias tweeted.

“It is time to reunite Europe’s last divided capital and to bring down the ‘wall of Nicosia’,” he added.

