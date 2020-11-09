NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Gov’t congratulates Biden on White House win

TAGS: US Elections, Politics

The Greek government congratulates Joe Biden on his White House win, spokesman Stelios Petsas told a press briefing Monday.

Citing a post by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on social media, Petsas described Biden as a “true friend” of Greece, adding that he expected ties between Athens and Washington to become “even stronger” under his presidency.

“We expect to work [with the US] on strengthening bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation for peace and stability in the region with full respect to international law and the law of the sea,” he said.

 

