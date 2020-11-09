Lockdown necessary for ‘more normal’ holiday season, gov’t spokesman says

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Monday defended a decision by the conservative administration to impose a three-week lockdown to stem a jump in coronavirus infections.

Speaking during a press conference, Petsas said the restrictions on movement were necessary “to avert a worse crisis.”

[“The objective was] to save lives and prevent the health system from becoming oversaturated,” he said.

Petsas said that bending down the epidemiological curve will create the conditions for a “more normal Christmas holiday season” for businesses as well as consumers.

During the same briefing Petsas said that the customary march commemorating the November 17, 1973, Athens Polytechnic student uprising against the military dictatorship, will not be taking place this year.

