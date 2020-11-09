Gov’t vows to clamp down on abuse of lockdown exceptions

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas Monday vowed stricter inspections after data suggested a big number of citizens were abusing lockdown exceptions.

He said authorities had received more than one million text messages after 9 p.m. Sunday from people requesting permission to venture out of their homes so as to walk a pet or get physical exercise.

“Such abuse will be met with extended and strict inspections,” Petsas told a press briefing.

“Instead of having to pay fines, everyone is urged to abide with instructions so that we exit the lockdown as quickly as possible,” he said.

