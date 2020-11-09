Gov’t vows to clamp down on abuse of lockdown exceptions
“Instead of having to pay fines, everyone is urged to abide with instructions so that we exit the lockdown as quickly as possible,” he said.
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas Monday vowed stricter inspections after data suggested a big number of citizens were abusing lockdown exceptions.
He said authorities had received more than one million text messages after 9 p.m. Sunday from people requesting permission to venture out of their homes so as to walk a pet or get physical exercise.
“Such abuse will be met with extended and strict inspections,” Petsas told a press briefing.
