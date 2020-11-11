Doxiadis in Pakistan | Online | November 16

University of the Arts London PhD researcher and British School at Athens resident Syma Tariq will deliver an online lecture on the role of Greek architect and town planner Constantinos Doxiadis in the urban development of the nascent state of Pakistan in the 1960s and master plan for the capital, Islamabad. “Dreaming of Entopia: Constantinos Doxiadis in Pakistan,” starts on Zoom at 7 p.m. Greek time. For details and registration, visit bsa.ac.uk.